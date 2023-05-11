RCMP seek information about break-in and car crash near Sun Peaks

The incidents occurred in the early morning of May 8, leading to police dogs searching the area.
May 10, 2023
RCMP responded to a break-in and a car crash May 8 on Heffley Louis Creek Road. File photo.

A break-in and a car crash May 8 led to RCMP presence in Sun Peaks throughout the week.

Before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment learned about a break-in at a garage on the 1500-block of Heffley Louis Creek Road. Shortly after, another report was made close to the location of the break-in regarding a motor vehicle crash, according to an email from Crystal Evelyn, a media relations officer for Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP.

When officers and ambulance personnel responded to the crash scene, they found no one present in the vehicle.

After searching the area with police dogs, officers located two suspects, according to Evelyn.

The two individuals were arrested, released and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both investigations are ongoing. RCMP asks anyone with information to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800.

