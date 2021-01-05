RCMP stop one impaired driver on New Year’s Eve

0 shares











File photo

New Year’s Eve proved to be relatively quiet compared to years past where Sun Peaks was a guaranteed party spot.

For the six members of the Kamloops RCMP on the mountain it was also mostly uneventful.

“They were there in a preventative nature, they were doing proactive enforcement, doing some checkstops and just helping to ensure that nothing started,” said Cst. Crystal Evelyn of the Kamloops RCMP.

One impaired driver was caught and given a 90 day driving prohibition and 30 day vehicle impoundment.

Evelyn said other than the impaired driver the night was uneventful.