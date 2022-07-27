Red Bull Downtime sees success

0 shares











A socially-distanced Crankworx event in 2020. File photo.

This past weekend, Red Bull Downtime returned to Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) and saw mountain bikers of all skill levels race the clock.

Red Bull Downtime is a free event that began in 2021 as a way to race while remaining socially-distanced. Last year, it drew around 80 participants — a number that jumped to over 180 this year.

The race was on one of SPR’s new trails, Stella Blue. The run on Sundance Mountain is an intermediate freeride trail, built specifically for skill progression.

Anyone over 16 could compete by retrieving a tracking bracelet and recording their best time to post against others. When participants completed the course, their results were automatically updated online. Competitors could do the race at any time over the weekend and had unlimited attempts.

At the end of the event, the top man and woman were crowned as the winners and won a trip to Red Bull Joyride in Whistler on Aug. 13, 2022.

Here are the results:

Men

First place: Chayse Marshall with a best time of 3:11.14

Second place: Korbin Kjolby with a best time of 3:12.48

Third place: Ashtyn Dunn with a best time of 3:12.64

Women

First place: Isi Meade with a best time of 3:30.08

Second place: Kendra Murray with a best time of 3:30.33

Third place: Zoe Berry with a best time of 3:34.30

For the full results, visit www.redbull.com.