Red wine with ribs? Sun Peaks’ Cahilty Creek back with its annual summer event

Photo by Luis Aleman retrieved from Unsplash.com

Sun Peaks’ very own Cahilty Creek Kitchen & Taproom is back with its yearly summer dinner and wine event. The third annual Rib’s & Red’s will feature five red wines with five distinctly flavoured ribs along with side dishes on Friday, Aug. 27.

It’s been tradition for the decade-old restaurant to host top winemakers every year and bring people together for fine wines and appetizing food. For its third Rib’s & Red’s, they are hosting Ricky & Danielle Dhaliwal, owners of Lakeside Cellars. The couple will be sharing their journey while pouring award-winning wines.

The restaurant will serve food family-style to offer an intimate dining experience to all guests.

“We believe many guests will be happy to revisit the nostalgic feeling of gathering and sharing a meal together, something many of us have missed for a long time since COVID began in 2019,” says Yolanda Dye, who runs this family business with her husband, Kelly.

The event was sold out within ten days last year, but many Sun Peaks residents could not attend due to COVID related restrictions, shared Dye during an interview with SPIN.

“Approximately 50 per cent of the guests are repeat attendees. Some have attended all three years and we are grateful for the support.”

The local restaurateurs are happy to be able to accommodate a greater number of guests this year as the B.C. government gradually began easing COVID-19 restrictions starting the last week of May. The eatery said they expected all guests to follow the provincial health mandates and guidelines that are in place for indoor dining.

“Guests are expected to remain seated throughout the event and refrain from visiting other tables,” added Dye.

Considering the popular event sells out every year, there may be no availability for last-minute walk-ins.

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 250-434-0279. Parking is available in front of Nancy Greene’s Cahilty Lodge hotel but the owners encourage guests to walk (not drive) after the event. You can also book rooms at Nancy Greene’s Cahilty Hotel & Suites by emailing them at [email protected]

“We are excited to host this fun and interactive event again this year. A lot of people look forward to it and we celebrate it every year because Kelly and I enjoy sharing with others what we are good at; creating an enjoyable dining experience sharing food and wine.”

Yolanda and Kelly are active volunteers with Sun Peaks Elementary and the Sun Peaks Alpine Club and enjoy spending time with their two daughters when not working. The duo also plans on celebrating the restaurant’s tenth anniversary with the community this upcoming fall.

For all the upcoming events and holiday menus at Cahilty Creek, visit cahiltycreek.com.