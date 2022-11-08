Remembrance Day ceremony planned for village

0 shares











A family laying down poppies at last year’s ceremony. Photo SPIN.

Sun Peaks Rotary Club is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony again this year to honour fallen members of the Canadian armed forces.

Community members are invited to meet under the Clocktower at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. The ceremony will begin with speeches from Mayor Al Raine and two veterans, followed by two minutes of silence.

“If anyone would like to make a wreath to lay when the time comes at the base of the Clocktower they are welcome to bring that,” said Melissa Vike, founding member and past-president of Rotary. “We will also [have] a little candle station where people can come and light a candle in remembrance.”

This is Rotary’s third year hosting a gathering for Remembrance Day. Overall, the format will be similar to last year.

“Just something short, but making a point to honour those who have come before us,” Vike said.