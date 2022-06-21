Restriction order implemented for area near Heffley Creek

0 shares











Screenshot of map provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The province has implemented an area restriction order for Evergreen, north of Heffley Creek.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the purpose of the order is to limit the risk of fire within the restricted area. The order is now in effect and will remain in place until Sept. 9, 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Nobody may enter the restricted area unless they receive written authorization from the province or are travelling through for purposes of the Wildfire Act.

A full map of the outlined boundaries of the order can be found here.

