Ring in the new year with art workshops

0 shares











One of Langevin’s paintings in his studio. Photo SPIN

ArtZone Sun Peaks is kicking off 2021 with workshops hosted at the Sun Peaks Centre.

Starting out is a macrame workshop with local artist Susana Vijaya over four evenings, Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Macrame, the art of knotting, can be used to make a wide variety of household and clothing items.

This workshop will focus on jewelry making and all threads, beads and stones are included except for the final project.

Another workshop will be hosted by Kamloops painter David Langevin.

The one day event on Jan 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be spent painting a water landscape using techniques Langevin is well known for. Participants will bring their own supplies.

Physical distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all times. Should current restrictions be extended on Jan. be sure to check with ArtZone on the status of the events.

Participants can register online at artzonesunpeaks.com or email [email protected]