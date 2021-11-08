Rotary club hosting in-person Remembrance Day ceremony

0 shares











Credit: Unsplash

Community members are invited to join the Rotary Club for an in-person Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. in front of The Clocktower.

“It’s to remember the past, to acknowledge the present, and look forward to a more peaceful future,” said Rotary Club president, Catherine Tarasoff.

The Rotary Club has led this initiative for the past two years. Last year, they hosted the ceremony virtually due to the pandemic. Tarasoff said she is excited to be back in-person this year.

“The connection is really in community, so it’s important to be able to get together,” she said. “Of course, we are asking that people wear masks and social distance so that we can all stay safe.”

The ceremony will follow the traditional Remembrance Day format, with O Canada, laying of wreaths, a Call to Arms and two minutes of silence.

There are also poppies available at four locations in Sun Peaks: Ohana, Bluebird Market, Vertical Cafe and the Grand Hotel and Conference Centre.