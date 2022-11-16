Rotary Club looks for volunteers

0 shares











Rotary members and municipal representatives met in October. Photo from Rotary Club of Sun Peaks on Facebook.

Sun Peaks Rotary Club is looking for new members who are interested in getting involved in the community.

Co-presidents Julie Kimmel and Linda Hollyer explained Rotary is a non-profit service club with groups all over the world. There are five main categories of service the club focuses on.

“There is club service, community service, international service, vocational service and youth service,” Kimmel said. “Members are encouraged to participate in at least one of the avenues of service by fulfilling the Rotary motto, which is ‘service above self.’”

When Rotary first began internationally, it was mostly centred around businesses and networking opportunities. Over the years the goal of Rotary has expanded, and Hollyer said the Sun Peaks club is more about bringing community members together.

“If you have a heart for this community, Rotary is a great thing to join because it’s a way to get things done,” Hollyer said.

Kimmel added that their goal is to help the community in whatever ways are needed.

“It’s sometimes about providing some funding. Sometimes it’s about providing some volunteers. Sometimes it’s about collective IQ,” she said.

The biggest initiative the club runs is the bottle depot, which is a fundraiser for a few local non-profit organizations. Hollyer said initially Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks was responsible for the depot, but they didn’t have enough volunteers to run it efficiently, so Rotary took over.

Hollyer said some of the money from the bottle depot also goes to Rotary, which means they can put more back into the community. For example, they recently made a donation to the municipality to build an inclusive playground in the new community plaza.

Kimmel said volunteers from Rotary have also helped with recent events like the Sun Peaks Gala, Fall Ball and Remembrance Day ceremony.

“I think if we had more members, we could do more,” Kimmel said. “But it’s difficult with a small membership to create a lot of events.”

The club currently has around 14 members. Kimmel said there is a mix of retired people, business owners and employees.

Prior to the pandemic the organization had more members, but the switch to online meetings had a negative impact. Now that the group is back to in-person gatherings, the co-presidents said they hope to see their membership numbers grow again.

“We’re happy to take people who are here only part of the year and still really believe in what Rotary is all about,” Kimmel said.

The club meets for breakfast the first and third Thursday of every month and residents who are interested in learning more about Rotary are welcome to sit in. The location of the meeting will be posted on the Rotary website ahead of time.

Anyone interested in joining can also fill out a form on the website at rotaryclubofsunpeaks.com.