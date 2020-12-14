Get Out There

Some reciprocal passes not in effect due to COVID-19

 | December 14, 2020

Some mountains have changed policies—so make sure you check first

Some Whistler passholders still qualify for discounts when visiting Sun Peaks.

One of the sickest—and often most underutilized—benefits of  having a season pass is the discount it gets you at other mountains.  

This discount is often up to 50 per cent off, making a weekend at another resort (far) more doable and appealing.

Yet like so much of life, COVID-19 is throwing a wrench in those discounts (at least some of them). To help you out, here’s a list of who is still offering the discounts and who isn’t.

But please, make sure you hit up the resorts’ websites or call guest services before arriving at the ticket window, pass in hand. Everything is in flux right now, including this. 

For its part, Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) suspended the majority of its reciprocal programs before the season started, as a way to safely manage the volume of skiers and boarders it expects. One program that remained was with SilverStar, but due to the latest travel restrictions, it has been paused through January 8.

The resort continues to offer a discount to skiers who hold a Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited Pass, but the program with the resort is currently under review. 

And also: It’s advised to actually follow the public health recommendations currently in place. These will extend to at least Jan. 8 and ask people to stay at home and not travel for vacation. 

SliverStar Mountain Resort  

SilverStar is not offering the discount for the time being. The mountain said it will reassess on Jan. 8. 

Shames Mountain 

Not offering the discount at this time. 

Revelstoke Mountain Resort 

Reciprocal discounts are cancelled for the year. 

Whistler Blackcomb 

The mountain’s website doesn’t say that there have been any changes in terms of the discount that is offered. Sun Peaks Independent News attempted to verify this by phone but was unable to get through. 

Banff Sunshine

The resort is not currently offering discounts via their reciprocal pass agreement. 

Lake Louise 

They’re offering the discounts, check online for more information before you travel. 

Comments

SPRTA reflects on banner year despite setbacks
 | December 14, 2020
Holiday events, activities and tours roundup
 | December 14, 2020

Latest Posts

Restriction on farmers’ markets target non-food sales
 | December 14, 2020
BC AdventureSmart team to be based out of Revelstoke this season
 | December 14, 2020
Secondary homeowners face major loss of revenue as travel restrictions continue
 | December 14, 2020
Your boy Quizzy Rascal is back (online only)
 | December 14, 2020
shares