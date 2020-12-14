Some reciprocal passes not in effect due to COVID-19

0 shares











Some mountains have changed policies—so make sure you check first

Some Whistler passholders still qualify for discounts when visiting Sun Peaks.

One of the sickest—and often most underutilized—benefits of having a season pass is the discount it gets you at other mountains.

This discount is often up to 50 per cent off, making a weekend at another resort (far) more doable and appealing.

Yet like so much of life, COVID-19 is throwing a wrench in those discounts (at least some of them). To help you out, here’s a list of who is still offering the discounts and who isn’t.

But please, make sure you hit up the resorts’ websites or call guest services before arriving at the ticket window, pass in hand. Everything is in flux right now, including this.

For its part, Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) suspended the majority of its reciprocal programs before the season started, as a way to safely manage the volume of skiers and boarders it expects. One program that remained was with SilverStar, but due to the latest travel restrictions, it has been paused through January 8.

The resort continues to offer a discount to skiers who hold a Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited Pass, but the program with the resort is currently under review.

And also: It’s advised to actually follow the public health recommendations currently in place. These will extend to at least Jan. 8 and ask people to stay at home and not travel for vacation.

SliverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar is not offering the discount for the time being. The mountain said it will reassess on Jan. 8.

Shames Mountain

Not offering the discount at this time.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Reciprocal discounts are cancelled for the year.

Whistler Blackcomb

The mountain’s website doesn’t say that there have been any changes in terms of the discount that is offered. Sun Peaks Independent News attempted to verify this by phone but was unable to get through.

Banff Sunshine

The resort is not currently offering discounts via their reciprocal pass agreement.

Lake Louise

They’re offering the discounts, check online for more information before you travel.