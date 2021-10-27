Sotheby’s Art Auction looking for submissions

0 shares











The auction will take place online on Dec. 9.

A call for local art donations is now on in support of Sotheby’s 14th Annual Art Auction.

The event, hosted by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in partnership with ArtZone Sun Peaks, aims to showcase local talent while also fundraising for charity. This year, the auction is raising money for Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks.

The auction will take place online on Dec. 9, but will allow for an in-person walk through to view the art in the Great Hall of the Sun Peaks Centre.

If you would like to donate a piece, you can call Sotheby’s at 250-578-7773 or stop by their office in the village for more details. All art must be submitted by Nov. 9 to allow time for input and professional photos to be taken.