Sotheby’s Art Auction returns with in-person event

This year the auction is raising money for Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks. File photo.

The 14th Annual Sotheby’s Art Auction is back this year with an in-person event and a nine day virtual auction.

The event, hosted by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in partnership with ArtZone Sun Peaks, aims to showcase local artists while also fundraising for charity. This year, the auction is raising money for Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks.

On Dec. 8, a walk through art viewing will take place in the Great Hall of the Sun Peaks Centre from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Marj Knive, president of ArtZone Sun Peaks, said many of the artists who contributed work will be there to speak about their art, their process and what inspires them. Knive said she is excited about this in-person portion of the auction.

“Last year, we had [the art] in a few spots in the resort on display, but it’s not the same as having an event where you can talk to the artists and see the work,” Knive said. “I think it’ll be really fun and really informative because lots of times when you want to buy art, you want it to have a bit of a story.”

The event will include live music from Ari Neufeld. Knive said there will also be a fire pit, hot chocolate and snacks on the patio to provide a space for people to socialize and stay warm without the hall becoming too crowded.

After the art viewing there will be a party hosted by Sotheby’s. The location is not yet disclosed, and the party is limited to the first 50 people who arrive.

“The artists will be there to talk more about their art and hopefully convince some of the people there to get their bids in,” said Knive. “We really want to raise as much money as we possibly can for Adaptive Sports and certainly the artists are behind the fundraising event.”

Knive said they have received an assortment of art submissions this year, including fiber art pieces, paintings and cards.

The online auction will open on Dec. 1, and closes on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Visit artzonesunpeaks.com to put in a bid or make a donation.