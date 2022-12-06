SPIN announced as finalist in Canadian Online Publishing Awards

0 shares











Reporter Kayla Empey and publisher Brandi Schier.

Our small team at Sun Peaks Independent News (SPIN) is a finalist in the Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs), which recognize the best in digital publishing and online community news across the country.

SPIN is a finalist in the Best Community News Web Site category. This award is presented to the media website that best serves its readership through compelling content, multi-platform design and technical performance. Judges may also consider email newsletters and social media.

“We’re incredibly proud to be considered for this national award,” said Brandi Schier, publisher of SPIN. “We put a lot of effort into serving our community through our digital products such as our website and newsletters, which is a lot for a small team as we’re also producing a monthly print edition as well. The recognition is a great way to cap off our 20th year of publishing.”

SPIN is part of Discourse Community Publishing, a group of independent publishers in B.C., and all our sister publications have also received nominations. The Discourse is a finalist for six COPAs, IndigiNews is a finalist for five and The Wren is up for two.

Both The Discourse and The Wren are finalists for Best Community News Website, alongside SPIN.

COPA winners will be announced in February 2023.