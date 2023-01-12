0 shares











File photo.

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP has released a list of Sun Peaks crime reports it responded to between Dec. 18 and Jan. 1.

There were 17 calls to the RCMP, including multiple incidents of theft and one snowmobile crash observed by a police officer, according to a media release sent to SPIN.

On New Year’s Eve, one man received non-life-threatening injuries after crashing his snowmobile on a trail near Village Way. The RCMP noted the man had visible injuries on his lower body. Police administered first aid at the scene until other emergency responders arrived.

Staff Sergent William Wallace of the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment noted in the release that nearby community members were helpful, providing blankets to warm the man before paramedics arrived.

Of 17 total reports, the RCMP also highlighted three other incidents in its release.

A green Toyota Tacoma was stolen on the 3100-block of Creekside Way between Dec. 24 at 9:15 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. The vehicle was found in Kamloops on Dec. 26 on the 600-block of Mission Flats Road. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact the police and reference incident number 2022-45651.

On Dec. 27, a Dodge pickup was reported stolen from a parking lot on Burfield Drive. The vehicle was found unoccupied by Kamloops police on New Year’s Eve around 11 p.m. Anyone with information can contact police and reference incident number 2022-45827.

Finally, police say an overnight theft on Sun Peaks Road was reported on Dec. 27. Two computers, an iPad and cash were stolen from a room at a commercial address. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police and reference incident number 2022-45871.