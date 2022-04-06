Sun Peaks goes back in time for Wonder Weekend events

0 shares











Sun Peaks Resort is celebrating its 60th season on Tod Mountain. Photo provided.

Throw on your favourite retro gear and get ready to boogie, Sun Peaks — the Wonder Weekend festival is back.

From April 9 to 10, Sun Peaks Resort is stepping back in time to celebrate its 60th season on Tod Mountain, with a mix of classic and brand-new events for all to enjoy.

Wonder Weekend, as it was known in the ’70s, was a beloved spring festival marked by races, family events and all-around rabble-rousing. This weekend’s festival might be tamer than its namesake, but the resort promises just as much fun.

“We’re so excited to once again be able to host our closing weekend spring festival, this year connecting it to our 60th Anniversary season,” Christina Antoniak, director of communications for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), said in a release. “It’s all about getting together with friends and family and enjoying those final turns of the season in fun spring conditions.”

A well-known favourite, the Slush Cup, is making a return Sunday, daring competitors to ski or snowboard across a pool of ice water. SPR also announced a new event, the Snow Way Down Bike Slalom, which takes place Saturday.

The weekend will be jam-packed with other events, including patio parties with featured DJs, free beer (for adults) and an online photo contest. In the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel lobby, anniversary-inspired artwork made by local artists will be on display through the weekend.

Special edition 60th Anniversary Mountain Cards featuring artwork ‘Dreams Aglow’ by Zuzy Rocka are also available for purchase at guest services and cost $5.

More event details and registration can be found on the Sun Peaks Resort website at www.sunpeaksresort.com/wonder-weekend.