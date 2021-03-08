Sun Peaks Health Centre in talks with province for vaccination site

0 shares











Credit Unsplash.

Eligible seniors are able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting today, however a Sun Peaks location is not yet available.

“Call centre agents will direct them to their nearest vaccine clinic operating at that time. This will continually change and grow over the next several weeks,” said an email from Interior Health. “Later in phase three of the roll-out plan when mass/public clinics are coming online, we will have more to share about where and what those locations are.”



The province is currently in phase two of the vaccination plan which includes those from ages 80 to 90+ years old, and Indigenous people 65 years or older over the next few weeks. Phase three is currently scheduled for April to June 2021 and includes the general population, going from oldest to youngest.

The Sun Peaks Health Centre is not an Interior Health site, however all staff have signed up to be certified mass vaccinators and are anticipating being able to vaccinate community members in the future.



“We are working with the Provincial Health Authority at the local level,” said Sun Peaks Health Centre executive director Laura Bantock, of bringing the vaccine to the rural community.

“It’s important that our voice is heard and we are advocating for the community,” said Bantock, adding as soon as they have information it will be circulated to residents.



For more information on when seniors should call to book their appointments go to the B.C. government website.