Sun Peaks makes inclusive mark with new rainbow crosswalk

0 shares











The crosswalk was painted on July 11 at the top of the village. Photo SPIN.

A village crosswalk was recently painted rainbow colours to show the municipality’s support for LGBTQ+ community members.

Local resident Darby O’Toole brought the idea to Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) on June 21 and council members agreed they support the message.

“It represents really just the equity of everybody in Sun Peaks and the inclusivity of the LGBTQ community,” O’Toole said. “That’s why it was so important to me — just making sure that everybody that came here felt like Sun Peaks was a safe environment.”

The crosswalk was painted on July 11 at the top of the village near the current tennis courts. SPMRM staff said this is the best location because it has a lot of pedestrians, but not as much vehicle traffic as the main road, where cars could quickly wear down the paint.

Darby O’Toole, Mayor Al Raine, SPMRM councillors and staff as the crosswalk was being painted. Photo provided.

O’Toole said another group advocated for a rainbow crosswalk many years ago, but she started her own initiative recently.

“I didn’t reach out to the municipality until this year, so it got done pretty quick,” O’Toole said. “It was supposed to happen later this summer, but then [the municipality] said it’s getting done now.”

In the council meeting, SPMRM staff said the project would work best as community led with some municipal support. O’Toole offered to fundraise $500 for the crosswalk, which leaves SPMRM paying nearly the same amount that painting a white crosswalk would cost.

O’Toole said she has reached out to Rotary Sun Peaks to see if it can financially support the initiative. She also plans to host a bake sale at an upcoming Sunday Market through Vertical Cafe, selling sweets like chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes.

The rainbow crosswalk would need to be repainted every year after the snow melts, but is a permanent new addition.

“I think this is an important part for our community to keep trying to do things that promote equity and equality for all,” O’Toole said.