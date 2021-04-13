Sun Peaks mayor hopeful as more COVID-19 test results come back negative

0 shares











Results from yesterday’s COVID-19 testing clinic are coming in today, and so far 18 people came back negative. There are eight test results still outstanding.

On Friday, April 9, six cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Sun Peaks. In total, 25 people tested positive for the virus over the weekend, prompting Interior Health to extend testing at the Sun Peaks Centre for one additional day.

Twenty-six people were tested yesterday, April 12, during the final day of the testing clinic. According to Sun Peaks mayor Al Raine, results are back for 18 of the 26 individuals, and so far none have COVID-19.

“I was hopeful that we turned the corner,” Raine said. “It made me very happy.”

Raine said he is not sure when the eight remaining test results will be available, and he reminded folks to wear a mask and socially distance when necessary.

“Obviously we still have to be vigilant but I don’t think people should feel threatened or panicked,” Raine said. “We can just go about our business, just be safe and be careful.”

Raine said he is not aware of the businesses that may have been affected by the wave of positive cases, but said he thinks such information should be released.

“We should be transparent, we should be forthright with our residents,” Raine said.

Although the names of the affected businesses aren’t being released, some business owners are letting the public know on their own terms.

In a post made on Facebook, Sundance Liquor Store confirmed two positive cases among their employees. They ask anyone who visited the store on April 7 or April 8 to monitor themselves for symptoms. They noted that those infected caught COVID-19 from outside of the workplace, and no other staff were made ill.

“There has been no confirmed transmission within the workplace to date, and any employees with a direct contact have tested negative and are currently in self-isolation,” said the post.

Sun Peaks Resort LLP released a statement on April 12 regarding positive COVID-19 cases in their organization.

“While the cases have come from a variety of areas, we can confirm a number of positive results involve guest facing functions of resort businesses. Health officials have been collaborating with necessary parties for contact tracing purposes and the majority of that process is complete at this point,” said the release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all Sun Peaks Resort operated guest facing business functions are currently closed. This includes our food and beverage outlets, rental and retail stores, Guest Services office, as well as our daycare facility. Staff members are available to assist via phone and email as required.”

The testing site in Sun Peaks is now closed, and anyone who is showing a symptom of COVID-19 must seek testing in Kamloops. Those who get tested in Kamloops are asked to put S. Barclay on their requisition form so the Sun Peaks Clinic receives a copy of the results.