Sun Peaks Nordic Loppet returns virtually this year

Free cross country event will run from Feb. 26 to March 13
 | February 23, 2022
Sun Peaks Loppet in 2018. File photo.

After a two-year hiatus, the Sun Peaks Loppet is returning as a self-guided virtual event.

Hosted by the Sun Peaks Resort Nordic Team and Sun Peaks Nordic Club, the loppet is a free cross country race. The 15-kilometre course will be open for a two-week period and is suitable for all ability levels.

To participate in the race, skiers must download the Strava app on their phone to record the time it takes to complete the course. If participants ski the course more than once over the two week period, their best time will be taken. 

Anyone who would like to ski the course without recording a time is also welcome to do so.

The loppet course will be open from Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. to March 13 at 2 p.m. at parking area five, above the Nordic Centre. The final wrap-up and results will be announced on March 13 at 3 p.m, with awards for the winners and random prize draws.

To register for the event and receive updates, skiers must send an email to [email protected] with their full name, name on their Strava app, gender and age.

A valid mountain card or season pass is required to access the Nordic trails. 

Latest Posts

