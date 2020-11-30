Sun Peaks Pharmacy opens with full time pharmacist on site











0 shares

O’Malley and Rinaldi pose in the new business. Photo SPIN

Sun Peaks’ first pharmacy officially opened in October, after the pandemic delayed previous plans for a February start.

Sun Peaks Pharmacy owner Clancy O’Malley said during the first few months of the pandemic he focused on his first pharmacy in Kamloops.

He said it was a challenge, but he committed to delivering prescriptions and other pharmacy products to Sun Peaks residents on his way home from Kamloops each day.

“It’s a struggle, and you kind of get demoralized,” he said. “But I started doing more deliveries…I met a lot more people in the community and realized how much support there would be and what the business would be like.

“It was definitely worth it, being able to meet people and prevent people from having to go to town when you’re really focussed on staying home. Part of it was I felt bad for not being open, because I was committed to that…so I felt guilty. And the big thing was just to help people not have to go to town.”

After realizing the amount of need for local pharmacy services, O’Malley struck the telepharmacy part of his plan. That move was also helped by finding a pharmacist who now lives full time in the community.

Pharmacist Tony Rinaldi and his family were already moving from Kamloops to Sun Peaks this spring when he learned O’Malley would be opening Sun Peaks Pharmacy. Soon he committed to the new businesses and left his corporate pharmacy job behind.

“He actually needed somebody so it worked out really well…we moved up here and we’re not looking back.”

With two children in Sun Peaks Elementary, Rinaldi has quickly acclimatized to the new town.

“I think a small town community pharmacy is kind of the best place to practice as a pharmacist,” he said. “Because you get to know everybody and be an invested member of the community which is fantastic.”

The addition further rounds out healthcare services for residents, complementing the official opening of the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre in 2018.

“It’s definitely a service that we didn’t have. There is limited pharmacy stuff at the grocery store but there are obviously things they can’t carry like prescriptions, any over the counter medications that are regulated at all…and having someone to ask questions about minor ailments or when you have sick kids,” said O’Malley.

He added they can be quite responsive to customer needs, with the ability to order most products or medication in within a few days if needed.

In addition to pharmacy service they offer things like hair and hygiene products, oral care, first aid supplies, braces and crutches, toilet paper and more.

“It’s nothing amazing, we’ve just got everything that a pharmacy would. We have all the regular pharmacy stuff…or we can get.”

Currently Sun Peaks Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday with hopes to open on weekends when possible.

“The support has been so great and that’s been true since we opened,” O’Malley said. “The clinic has been so supportive. The whole team there has been so positive…wanting to make sure we’re successful, supporting us.”