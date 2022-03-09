Sun Peaks Resort donates $5,000 to Kamloops Food Bank

0 shares











Photo from Kamloops Food Bank on Facebook.

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) recently donated $5,000 to Kamloops Food Bank, marking over a decade of contributions to the organization.

The food bank thanked SPR for its donation in a Feb. 25 Twitter post, adding its team is “so grateful for [SPRs] dedication to this city and to our vision.”

Christina Antoniak, director of communications for SPR, said the resort is pleased to continue supporting the food bank now and in the future.

“This food bank serves as a regional hub and is vital in supporting the smaller, surrounding communities as well,” Antoniak told SPIN in an email. “They’ve recently opened a brand new intake facility across the street from their existing facility, which provides them more resources and abilities to assist during crisis events.”

In previous years, SPR held biannual donation events for the food bank called High Five Days. While popular, the days have been put on temporary hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antoniak said despite event cancellations, donating to Kamloops Food Bank continues to be a priority for the resort.

“Food services will always be a vital service in communities,” she said. “The pandemic shed light on the fact that really anyone could require food services at a moment’s notice. During times like this, the resort is committed as ever to supporting food services in our community.”

She added Sun Peaks visitors and residents can support the food bank through online cash donations or by volunteering their time.

Additionally, Kamloops Food Bank is currently holding a 50/50 raffle event in support of the community. The raffle, which runs until May 8, already has a jackpot of over $15,000 for the lucky winner.

Those interested in learning more about Kamloops Food Bank, its 50/50 raffle and other ways to support the organization can visit kamloopsfoodbank.org.