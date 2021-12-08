The must-knows of living in Sun Peaks

0 shares











This story is part of a three part series introducing Sun Peaks to new residents, or anyone who wants to brush up on their local knowledge.

Moving to a new place can bring upon a lot of questions, especially in a community as unique as Sun Peaks. Where to get groceries? What to do with garbage? How to get around?

To help, SPIN put together a cheat sheet of everything new residents need to know.

Transportation

Like many small communities, public transportation is limited. There is no taxi or public bus system, however there is a shuttle that only runs in the winter. The shuttle, which is free of charge, runs daily from December to early April from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. There is also an evening shuttle that runs mid-December to March from 5 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

The shuttle runs through every area of Sun Peaks. Visit Sun Peaks Resort’s “getting here and around” page on their website for more information on bus stop locations and schedules. As there is only one vehicle on a large loop with many stops, this option can take a while to get from one end of the village to the other, so plan accordingly.

For residents who have a vehicle, parking can often be limited. There is no parking on the street during the winter due to snow removal, and many residential units have more vehicles than spaces. Be sure to work this out with your landlord and other tenants. Parking around the main lifts is often limited during busy times to leave early to make sure you get a space.

If you’re on foot, there is a walking trail called the Valley Trail Network, that stretches from east of the village to Burfield Dr. It’s recommended to use the trail rather than walk on the road, which can be dangerous!

Groceries & shopping

You won’t find any big box stores in Sun Peaks, however there are options to get everything you need without leaving the mountain. When it comes to shopping, there are two grocery stores, a grocery delivery service and a pharmacy.

The Bluebird Market, located in the village core, is great for picking up snacks, and essentials like bread, milk, meat and other staples.

Ohana Market & Deli, located in the west village, is best for fresh foods and produce, and has many gluten free items. They have a deli section that stocks lots of meats, cheeses, and ready made items like dips, salads and sandwiches. They also have a freezer section full of house made frozen meals if you don’t have time or energy to cook after a long day on the mountain.

For bigger shops, Sun Peaks Cargo is a transportation service that delivers straight to your door from Save On Foods, Brocklehurst. Deliveries are available Monday to Friday for any residents of Sun Peaks, Whitecroft or Heffley Lake. For more information on how to order, visit sunpeakscargo.com.

New to the village, Sun Peaks Pharmacy is best for toiletries and household items. It’s also the place to pick up prescription or non-prescription medications, and provides Canada Post pick up and drop off services.

Waste management

Surprisingly to many residents coming from larger centres, there is no garbage pick up service. All garbage and recycling must be sorted and taken to the transfer station, located at 1320 Industrial Way, just off the main road by the Burfield chairlift.

In the summer (April to November), the transfer station is open Saturday to Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the winter (December to March), it is open every day for the same hours. While transporting your own garbage can seem inconvenient, it’s important to manage it properly so it doesn’t become an attractant for bears and other wildlife. Do not store your garbage outside under any circumstances and never leave bags outside the transfer station if it’s closed.

There is also a bottle depot, where residents can drop off their returnables. The cans and bottles are sorted by volunteers and money raised from the returns goes towards local non-profit organizations. The bottle depot is located on the south side of the transfer station, and is open 24/7.

Health & Wellness

If you’re injured while skiing, mountain ski patrol will be there to assist you. However, for issues taking place off the mountain there is a Community Health Centre in Sun Peaks that provides medical services and assists people with their physical or mental health.

The clinic is open for regular or urgent appointments, for both registered patients and visitors. Mental health services are also available. Contact the centre to arrange an appointment with one of their physicians.



There are also two mental health counsellors based in Sun Peaks, Karen Lara at Antares Counselling and Lisa Bentz at Sun Peaks Counselling.