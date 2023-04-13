TNRD, Sun Peaks council seek transfer station dumping solutions

Sun Peaks transfer station security cameras will soon be operational again.
After Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) received a letter from Sun Peaks Bear Aware (SPBA) and transfer station employee Brian Beck on March 21, raising concerns about dumping issues. The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has hired a contractor to repair the transfer station’s security cameras.
SPMRM council directed Shane Bourke, chief administration officer (CAO), to engage with the TNRD after receiving the letter. Bourke’s report from engagement with the TNRD was presented to council later on April 4. At that meeting, councillors debated how the municipality could help reduce dumping at the station.
Changing hours to have the station open earlier, increasing service during the summer months, running an educational campaign about the station’s location and building a waste disposal fee into rental accommodation agreements were among the solutions councillors discussed.
The latter idea could reduce the number of vacationers dumping garbage outside the station’s gates when leaving. Rental accommodations require guests to check out with their waste in tow before the station is open.
The station operates on seasonal hours and is open seven days a week in winter between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is now on summer hours, with disposal services available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Friday each week.
Expanding hours is possible, but the municipality would have to pay for extra days of service. The municipality currently pays for two additional days of service during the winter and for service on statutory holidays.
Expanding hours is up for discussion in this year’s budget, and Sun Peaks Bear Aware suggested increasing summer hours in its letter to council.
SPBA secretary Karen Lara told SPIN the non-profit started advocating for solutions to dumping outside the transfer station after seeing posts on social media. As a result, members of SPBA visited the station to learn more.
“One [issue] was people leaving garbage outside the gate during closed hours. And then the other [problem] that Brian [Beck] identified was that there are security cameras within the compound, but they weren’t functioning,” Lara said.
A recent survey from the TNRD regarding services in the region noted that people want increased hours at the station.
Another survey specific to transfer stations in the TNRD from 2022 showed 85 per cent of respondents think the current hours at the transfer station do not meet their needs.
Just over 30 per cent of respondents said they prefer to visit the transfer station between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and 28 per cent said they’d like to go from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. when the transfer station is currently closed.
Lara noted she appreciates how the municipality effectively engaged with the TNRD.
“It’s incredibly satisfying to see how much time council spent [discussing the issue].”
Lara said SPBA’s goal is to encourage communication in Sun Peaks on how to live in balance with wildlife. With the increasing local population, informing new residents on how to co-exist with local animals is necessary.
“We’re rapidly expanding, and we need to have this ongoing consultation process and follow through and adaptation,” Lara explained.
Adriana Mailloux is the manager of solid waste and recycling with the TNRD. She told SPIN that the TNRD is waiting on a quote to fix the cameras.
Mailloux wants to encourage people to plan for their waste disposal when leaving the village and to take action if they see anyone illegally dumping.
“I would encourage folks to report illegal dumping to the TNRD and work with the conservation officer to hold people accountable,” Mailloux said.
