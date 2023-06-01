Blaze a trail with Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association

Ever wondered how trails on Sun Peaks’ mountains are built and maintained? Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA) is holding a trail building workshop and maintenance day Saturday, June 3.
The event celebrates BC Trails Day, an annual provincial event by the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC, intended to cultivate an appreciation for recreational trails.
While many folks in Sun Peaks are engaged in trail development, SPRTA president Sam Loxton said the association wanted to host an event open to people without any experience on the third-annual BC Trails Day.
“There might be some people out there [who would] love to get involved, and they might feel a little bit intimidated or like they don’t know where to start when it comes to trail building,” Loxton said. “It’s mostly just aggressive gardening.”
Attendees will meet at the base of the Orient Chairlift at 1 p.m. for an introduction before heading to trails on Mount Morrisey to get their hands dirty for two hours.
After raking, trimming and digging, folks are invited to Vertical Cafe’s patio for an après-building snack and a complimentary drink provided by SPRTA.
While the event is free to attend, you do need to be a member of SPRTA. Membership costs $20 for individuals and can be paid in advance on SPRTA’s website or at the event.
The goal of the event is to help beginners feel confident coming to future trail building nights hosted by the association throughout the summer, Loxton told SPIN.
SPRTA plans to run regular trail building and maintenance excursions Tuesday nights in June, July, September and October. Organizers are hoping to host some on weekends for people who can’t attend during the week.
Forming community bonds with other outdoor enthusiasts and pitching in to maintain access to free trails are another bonus of attending Saturday’s event, according to Loxton.
“It’s a nice chance to network with other people in the community and meet others and connect over a shared passion. It’s also just a really nice way that people can give back to their community.”
