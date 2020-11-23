TSP members must register today for Wednesday meeting











File photo

Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) is asking their members to please register in advance for a member meeting this week.

Members must register by Tuesday, Nov. 24, for the Nov. 25 meeting.

On the agenda are introductions to the TSP board and staff members, reviewing the past year and highlighting initiatives for the upcoming year and a question and answer session.

After the TSP discussion there will be a review and question and answer session on Sun Peaks Resort LLP initiatives.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. on Zoom.

Members can register here.