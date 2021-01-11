Vancouver International Mountain Film Fest tickets available now through ArtZone Sun Peaks

0 shares











Buy your tickets before Feb. 19 to save on Canada’s first mountain film fest of 2021

Photo from VIMFF.org

Film festival passes are now available for the 24th Annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF). Purchases through the ArtZone Sun Peaks support the local non-profit and viewers save $10 when purchasing before Feb. 19.

From Feb. 19 to 28 the VIMFF will host over 45 films and three interactive workshops virtually.

Although the lineup is yet to be announced, VIMFF said the festival includes climbing, snowsports, mountain culture, adventure and environmental films.

Support ArtZone at Sun Peaks by purchasing tickets through this link.

To access all the content including workshops hosted by experts in the field, VIMFF said in a release, make sure to buy an all-access festival pass for $95 here or, if the films are what you’re after, select the film only festival pass for $75 at the same link.

Learn more about the festival by visiting vimff.org.