Village plans summer entertainment

0 shares











Legzz performing at the last Retro Concert Weekend in 2019. Photo SPIN.

With winter coming to a wrap, Sun Peaks is looking forward to a fun summer filled with live music and entertainment.

New this year is “First Fridays,” featuring free outdoor live music on the first Friday of each month from July to September. The new upper village stage will see the band Maritime Kitchen Party perform in July, and Paul Filek in August. In September, Shred Kelly will take to the slopeside main stage.

On top of the live music, Kinshira Entertainment will also put on performances during First Fridays throughout the village. Attendees can even visit an artisan market with local independent vendors, too.

“We are excited to see the return of bigger events and animation alongside everything else Sun Peaks has to offer,” Arlene Schieven, CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks, said in a press release. “Visitors can spend their days on the mountain — biking, hiking or simply sightseeing in nature — and then take in many of the evening and weekend events throughout the summer.”

Also returning this summer is the 11th annual Retro Concert Weekend. From Aug. 26 to 28, community members and visitors can make their way to the upper village stage for a weekend of old time classics. The event will feature tribute bands covering hit songs from performers like ABBA, Fleetwood Mac and AC/DC.