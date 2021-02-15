Water main break results in flooding, water shut off

0 shares











A map of the area under a boil water advisory.

Sun Peaks utility and emergency crews were on scene of a water main break last night and early this morning that has resulted in flooding, a boil water advisory and water shut offs.

At 1:12 a.m. Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR) were called for a water main break effecting the McGillivray Creek townhome complex. Eight units in the complex were affected, said SPFR captain Joss Advocaat.

Once on scene SPFR were able to assist homeowners in moving the water away from their houses.

As a result of the break a boil water advisory has been implemented for all properties on Sundance Dr., Bella Vista and all properties east of Sun Peaks Rd. and Valley Dr. The advisory also affects Snow Creek Village and will last for 48 hours or until further notice.

Water has been shut off to Crystal Forest until further repairs have been made.