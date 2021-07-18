We’re hiring a community journalist

0 shares











Community Journalist – Employment Opportunity

Sun Peaks Independent News – Sun Peaks, B.C.

Sun Peaks Independent News (SPIN) is looking for the right candidate to fill a full time, permanent position based in the growing resort community of Sun Peaks, B.C. Our organization is seeking a journalist with a passion for both independent community news and the mountain lifestyle.

The position provides the opportunity to join a small but dedicated team working to provide sustainable, community-powered journalism. Our office is currently virtual, however the area of news coverage includes one of the fastest growing municipalities in the province, drawing visitors and new residents from all over the world, as well nearby rural communities. Compensation includes a competitive salary based on experience, benefits package, and annual fitness credit toward a ski pass or other wellness expenses.

The ideal candidate will possess:

A passion to provide readers and communities with meaningful, original and in-depth reporting on issues that matter to residents

The desire to be part of an independent media organization dedicated to helping to shape the future of community news

A connection to the Sun Peaks community and /or the outdoors and mountain lifestyle

A dedication to serving underrepresented communities and peoples in our region

A demonstrated ability to produce and edit accurate and engaging news articles for both print and online mediums

Experience in research, freedom-of-information requests, interviewing, writing, copy-editing, fact-checking, social media, newsletters, photography and videography.

Digital skills and experience in WordPress, Mailchimp, Adobe Photoshop and InDesign, Canva, GSuite, Slack, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are also considered strong assets

Experience in audience development, community engagement and event planning

A history of working independently with strong time management and prioritization skills and the ability to meet deadlines

The desire to contribute to a positive newsroom environment and collaborative work culture

Please submit your cover letter, resume, and writing samples to [email protected] by Aug. 7.