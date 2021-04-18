Wildfire suspected to be human caused

0 shares











Photo submitted by BC Wildfire Services.

BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) is conducting an investigation into the cause of a wildfire discovered yesterday, April 17, in Dick Hart Memorial Park. It is currently suspected the fire was human caused.

Conditions have not changed much overnight, with the wildfire measured at 4.5 ha, up from 1.1 ha yesterday morning.

“Some of this growth of this fire is attributed to small scale hand ignitions conducted by ground crews…to bring the fire perimeter to natural control lines,” said BCWS.

It is currently categorized as “being held,” which means current conditions and fire suppression are stopping the wildfire from growing in size. Fifteen BCWS personnel remain on site fighting the fire and no structures are threatened.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has responded to 11 wildfires so far this spring.

“Many of these early season fires have been are driven by winds, dry conditions, and dead surface fuels (including grass and needles). Particularly, grass curing in valley bottoms and at lower elevations.”

The BCWS is reminding people to please be extremely cautious with their fire usage or when participating in activities outdoors.