BCWS downgrades status of the Embleton Mountain Wildfire

Wildfire has also been taken off the agencies Wildfires of Note page
 | August 3, 2021
 Photo from July 10, hours before Whitecroft were asked to leave their homes. Photo by Zuzy Rocka.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has officially downgraded the status of the Embleton Mountain Wildfire to “being held” and taken the fire off its Wildfires of Note page. Wildfires of Note are wildfires which are highly visible or which pose a potential threat to public safety.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District also rescinded the remaining evacuation alert to “All Clear” on Aug. 2, marking 24 days of the community of Whitecroft being under an evacuation order or alert. 

The Embleton Mountain Wildfire spread to a total of 991 hectares, and was contained thanks to a coordinated effort that involved BCWS crews, contracted firefighting crews, as well as firefighters with the Sun Peaks, Golden, and Barriere fire departments, and some dedicated locals/citizens firefighters.  

The fire was sparked on July 10. The cause of the fire is still listed as under investigation, according to the BCWS. 

In recent days, contracted crews have focussed on putting out “hot spots” within fifty metres of a fire break built around the fire. You can read more about this here. 

