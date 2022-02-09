Community to mark four year anniversary of Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance

0 shares











Ryan’s parents, Heather and Scott, at a Run for Ryan last year.

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) is hosting a group ski run to mark the four year anniversary of the disappearance of Ryan Shtuka from Sun Peaks.

Shtuka went missing after a house party on Feb. 17, 2018, and since then no clues have been found despite extensive searches and an ongoing investigation by Kamloops RCMP.

This year on Feb. 17, community members and visitors are invited to join the annual Run for Ryan and ski down 5 Mile ski run in honour of the Shtuka family.

“We’re pleased that a Run for Ryan can return to the slopes this season, to bring together those who wish to join Ryan’s loved ones and show their support,” said Aidan Kelly, SPR’s chief marketing officer.

Participants are asked to meet at the top of the Sunburst Express Chairlift at 3 p.m. Once skiers reach the bottom of 5 Mile, the community is invited to ride the Village Platter and Village Carpet, where Ryan worked as a lift operator during his time in Sun Peaks. Free hot chocolate will be provided.

“Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family and friends as he’s remembered and the search for Ryan continues,” Kelly said.

A lift ticket is required to access the Sunburst Express Chairlift, Village Platter and Village Carpet.