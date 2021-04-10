COVID-19 spreading in village

0 shares











The COVID-19 virus. Credit Unsplash

Fifteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sun Peaks this week, following the discovery of “a small number” of positive cases. This includes staff for Sun Peaks Resort LLP and various other businesses in the community.

“This is obviously a very serious situation as the virus appears to be widespread,” said Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality mayor Al Raine in an email. “Everyone needs to be cautious and anyone who is feels ill should self-isolate and get to Kamloops for testing.”



Contact tracing is currently being carried out in the community.

The Sun Peaks COVID-19 testing site closed for the season on Friday, April 9.