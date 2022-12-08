Customizable candles come to village for holiday market

0 shares











The Christmas Candles. Photo from Never Knouff Candles on Facebook.

This weekend, Sun Peaks’ holiday artisan market will include over 30 local vendors, featuring jewelry, decor, food, drinks and art.

Among the local vendors is Never Knouff Candle Co., returning to the mountain for the second holiday season. She took over the business at the start of the pandemic, so owner Crystal Card said she’s loved attending markets since COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.

“[Markets] are the best part about having the business,” Card said. “I love to talk with people, and visit with other vendors and share ideas with them as well.”

Never Knouff Candle Co. sells scented mason jar candles, tealights and wax melts. Card said she has been making these products for over a decade, but initially just did it for fun.

Card said she started getting more serious about making candles when she teamed up with a friend.

“We made candles together and we discovered different types of waxes,” she said. “She’s the one who took the business off in the first place … I was in the background helping her while she created the business, and then when I moved up to Knouff Lake I took over.”

Card said all her candles are very clean burning. They are made from soy wax, which is food grade and biodegradable, and the wicks are high tensile paper and cotton.

However, Card said what really sets her apart from other companies is the variety she offers.

“Our candles are fully customizable. You can choose the colour, choose the scent, choose the size,” Card said. “Everybody has a different taste and it’s fun to create a candle that somebody’s going to enjoy fully.”

Card said if she doesn’t have a scent a customer wants, she’ll source it for them. She also creates custom candles for businesses and fundraisers.

A popular item is her pride candle, which comes in an array of scents and is coloured to match the gay or transgender flag. With each one sold, Card makes a donation to Kamloops Pride.

For the Sun Peaks market last year, Card also created a Christmas candle that instantly became popular and will be featured again this weekend. She said it’s a scent she associates with Christmas, including warm species, ripe fruit, cedar, chrysanthemum and pecan.

“It’s comfort and joy all in one jar,” Card said. “I try to bring out a little bit of something at each market, something special, just available for the people passing by to smell.”

The market will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 inside the Sun Peaks Centre. Card’s candles can also be found in Kamloops at The Pond Country Market and Fresh is Best Salsa Co., as well as at Honeyberry Farm Market in the Heffley valley.

Anyone interested can also check out her website at neverknouff.com.