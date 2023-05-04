Early start to wildfire season prompts reminder to be FireSmart

While snow is still melting throughout Sun Peaks, wildfire season has begun and three human-caused fires are active in our region.
The first fire, discovered on April 26 at Cadwallader Creek, spanned seven hectares. A 38-hectare fire was reported three days later near Merritt at Snake Road.
The next day, on Thursday, April 27, a third blaze started near Louis Creek, only three kilometres from Sun Peaks. The fire spanned two hectares.
All three fires were reportedly caused by human activity and have now been declared under control. A fourth fire, measuring under a hectare and reportedly caused by lightning, was discovered at Mount Boysse in the afternoon on May 3 but was quickly controlled.
The Louis Creek fire resulted in a full response from BC Wildfire Service because of threats to public safety and property. When a full response happens, the fire is suppressed until it’s considered out.
On April 27, BC Wildfire fire information officer Nicole Bonnett told SPIN seven firefighters and one response officer were dispatched to Louis Creek. The crew created a break around the fire by removing materials and using water on the active perimeter.
The response resulted in a change in fire status from being held to under control by the weekend. Sun Peaks Fire Rescue was not asked to respond but was aware that BC Wildfire was dispatched.
Bonnett told SPIN crews were not out over the weekend because the fire was under control but will patrol for hotspots this week.
According to BC Wildfire, an investigation into the exact cause will take months to complete.
In response to the Louis Creek fire, SPMRM is reminding community members that the area is at risk of wildfire.
The municipality is asking people to “FireSmart” their properties or ask their strata management to conduct a wildfire hazard assessment by contacting Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR). Property owners can have their property assessed free of charge by emailing SPFR.
FireSmarting a residence involves removing flammable materials — like low tree branches, lumber and overgrown vegetation — from yards in addition to other maintenance recommendations.
For more information on becoming FireSmart this wildfire season, visit British Columbia FireSmart.
To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 or text *5555 from a cell phone.
