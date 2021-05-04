First day of vaccination clinic for locals

0 shares











File Photo.

Today is the first day you can get your COVID-19 vaccine in Sun Peaks.

People 18 and older can get their jabs from today, May 4, until Friday, May 7. The rural vaccination clinic, which is designed to immunize the entire community, is taking place at the Sun Peaks Centre, located at 106-3270 Village Way.

Sun Peaks’ mayor Al Raine urged eligible people to register for the clinic if they haven’t done so already.



“This is important especially for those who have front line employment in Sun Peaks, critical for tourism employees as most are coming face-to-face with the public at large,” Raine said.

As of last week, a spokesperson from the Interior Health Authority (IHA) said 723 people had already registered to get the jab, and there were 56 spaces still available at the time.



This clinic is specifically for individuals who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.



According to the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, residents will receive an email, call or text to let them know when they are eligible to book their second doses. Yesterday, the provincial health office said they are considering moving up the second doses of the vaccination based on anticipated vaccination rates and supplies over the next month.

Currently, B.C. residents 18 and older can register for their vaccinations online or by calling 1-833-838-2323. Those 30 and older can register to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating pharmacies by clicking here.

If you haven’t already booked your spot for the Sun Peaks vaccination clinic, you can do so through IHA’s website.