Food bank seeks donations

0 shares











Canned food is on the Food Bank’s wish list. File photo

The Sun Peaks Food Bank is looking for donations as they see an uptick in users.

In a statement posted online, the Food Bank, managed by Sun Peaks Community Helps (SPCH), said shelves are almost empty and they’d like to restock with canned and dry goods.

“Demand has been quiet for food items, but the ongoing pandemic and extremely low number of visitors have resulted in some Sun Peaks residents not being fully employed or losing their jobs. These individuals range from young people who came here to work for the season, long-term residents that used to have full-time jobs and those that arrived just before the pandemic with the hope of creating a permanent life here at Sun Peaks,” read the statement.

Specifically they are requesting canned vegetables, fruit, fish or meat, breakfast items like cereal or porridge, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, condiments, snacks and treats, personal toiletry items and housekeeping products.

To donate or to receive food contact SPCH on their website or by calling or texting volunteers at 250-371-2601 or 604-218-1404.

In addition to providing groceries, the group is planning take and make meals.

Volunteers will create packages with ingredients for dinner and desert. Packages will be available at the Food Bank, in Peaks West, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 while supplies last.