Help shape our 2021 budget reporting

With the preliminary 2021 Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipal budget passed by council, SPIN wants to know how you would like us to approach our budget reporting this year. What questions do you have regarding specific items, the process behind creating and passing the municipal budget, or how the pandemic has affected municipal planning?

SPIN will review initial feedback from our readership and create an online poll to further refine our reporting. We will then publish a short series of articles leading up to the public budget meeting currently planned for April.

What information do you need to participate and engage in this important civic topic?

Email [email protected] with your ideas!