It’s time for our annual membership drive — our readers keep us going

0 shares











It’s been a year, but we’re still standing! Here at Sun Peaks Independent News, we have been proud to keep our community informed with in-depth local news and we couldn’t do it without such an awesome group of readers.

A year ago, we asked you to sign up for an annual membership and over a 100 of you did, making our last year of pandemic reporting and beyond possible. As you’ve probably heard me say before, this was all part of SPIN’s pivot from a print to a primarily digital publication and an innovative shift toward a new sustainable journalism model.

It is now that time of year again, where I ask you to consider an annual membership to SPIN or consider renewing your membership. Annual memberships help us operate from a place of financial stability throughout the year — these monthly or larger one-time contributions help us operate on a day-to-day basis.

Last year, annual memberships kept us afloat from the original shock of the pandemic, allowing us to provide important local health information and keep our community connected. Likewise, annual memberships from this year’s drive will continue to help us to continue operating and produce the hyper-local journalism that only we can do.

We’ll keep you updated on special projects and investigations, but your contributions from this time of year will help us with our broader plans such as:

Hire our new community reporter to engage with our readers and look into issues that matter to them

Answers readers’ questions through our reporting on the annual municipal budget

Keep everyone informed regarding the multiple community organizations such as the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Society, Sun Peaks Education Society, Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks, Sun Peaks Community Garden, ArtZone Sun Peaks, and many more

Continue to highlight our amazing residents and businesses to keep our community connected

Thank you for your help and long standing support! Here’s to 19 years and counting of Sun Peaks Independent News.