Positive COVID-19 cases follow end of winter operations

Last day for COVID testing in Sun Peaks, according to Sun Peaks Health Centre

Nurses at the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre.

A “small number” of people in Sun Peaks have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Shane Barlcay from the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre issued a statement about the cases on Friday, April 9.



“We have seen a small number of people test positive for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours,” the statement read.



According to Barclay’s statement, results for other individual’s COVID tests are still pending, meaning case numbers could grow over the weekend.

Anyone who is showing a symptom of COVID-19, such as cough, sore throat or fever, can drop into the Interior Health COVID testing site located in the Sun Peaks Centre between noon and 2 p.m. today, April 9, although the two-hour period is already fully booked.

April 9 will be the last day the Interior Health COVID testing site will be in operation. Barclay stated this is because Interior Health does not have the capacity to continue testing. SPIN has not yet heard back from Interior Health to confirm this.

If residents require a COVID-19 test and can’t get in today, they will have to be tested in Kamloops.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.