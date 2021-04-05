Sun Peaks athletes podium in virtual competition

0 shares











Sun Peaks Freestyle Club athletes hard work paid off this season

Flynn Grunling catches big air with his tongue out during practice. Photo provided.

With prolonged non-essential travel restrictions and many organized sports having been put on hold this year due to the pandemic, Freestyle BC organized a virtual event for athletes to show off their progression and skill with several Sun Peaks athletes landing atop the virtual podium.

The virtual competition took place in February where athletes filmed their different segments, uploaded them, and were ranked by Freestyle BC judges before the award banquet announced the winners which you can now watch on their facebook page.

You can read more about the virtual competition here.

In total, the competition received 560 submission videos and several Sun Peaks athletes ranked highly in their respective categories.

Freestyle athlete Lauren LeDuc practicing on the mogul course. Photo provided.

In the under 12 slopestyle categories, the Basko siblings swept the number one spots with Quinn Basko impressing the judges with a right 360 and switch right 180, while brother Cooper nailed his line which included a left 540 and huge switch right 900.

Check out Cooper’s slopestyle entry here or Quinn’s impressive video by clicking here.

Second spot in the men’s under 12 slopestyle category went to Sun Peaks’ own Jackson Atkinson who also placed second in big air.

Check out Atkinson’s slopestyle entry by clicking here or big air entry here.

In the men’s under 14 category, second place in both the big air and slopestyle disciplines went to the Sun Peaks Freestyle Club athlete Ryder Mckenzie-White.

Click here for Mckenzie-White’s slopestyle entry or here for his big air video.

The men’s under 16 category finished with Charlie Roberts who took home an impressive second place spot in the mogul category.

“All my runs felt awesome and I was stoked to grab the second place in moguls,” said Roberts. “Filming the runs was so much fun because it really did feel like a competition. I also landed new tricks and I probably would not have tried [them] if it weren’t for the virtual [competition]. It was a great event and I know everyone had a lot of fun.”

You can check Roberts podium mogul run by clicking here.

Dan Hoertz, director of the Sun Peaks Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Club, said the club has had their best season yet despite the provincial health restrictions halting regional and provincial competition.

“It was awesome to see all of our athletes progress and it’s great to see that some of them are being recognized by the judges,” Hoerz added. “They’ve all grown a lot whether they podiumed or not, and it’s important that they recognize that in themselves.”

To view other athlete entires, click this link and scroll through the categories.