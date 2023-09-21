Sun Peaks Education Society votes in new board members

Sun Peaks Education Society’s (SPES) annual general meeting (AGM) elections saw a new slate of board members, some of whom have long been society supporters.
The meeting, held Sept. 19 at the Sun Peaks Secondary Academy, was open to all community members. It included an annual report, a review of the organization’s mission statement and bylaws, a financial report and the election of directors for SPES. Former SPES president Jenny Hawes highlighted the success of the society when presenting the annual report.
“The Sun Peaks Education Society is in its 14th year of successful community-funded school operations in Sun Peaks,” she said. “Growing from an initial classroom of 19 students in 2010, we now have just over 160 students attending schools here in our community.”
Hawes went on to highlight how the partnership between SPEC and School District 73 allows for balance between academics and activities for students, with programs such as science labs at Thompson Rivers University, trade programs at Norkam Secondary School, performing arts, yoga, outdoor sports from biking to alpine skiing, fundraising events and more.
Hawes noted that enrollment in Sun Peaks Academy has decreased “more than projected this past year,” highlighting students’ choice to attend high school in Kamloops because of broader educational opportunities. Despite this, there is a growing number of students in younger age demographics, and the Society expects increased enrollment in 2025.
For long-term planning, SPES will focus on education for “all ages and demographics in the community” instead of focusing solely on grades 10 to 12.
The society made the decision in preparation for a future brick-and-mortar school in Sun Peaks that would teach children from kindergarten through to grade 12.
Following the annual report, Hawes presented the financial audit for the organization, which showed the society is in a healthy financial position. Since 2010, they have fundraised over $1.1 million, and 2023 revenues over expenditures was $59,077. The funds will likely go into a reserve for the future school.
The society elected all members by acclamation. Maria Cannon was elected president, and Karen Fahey is now vice president. The secretary is Karen Keep and Mellisa MacKenzie is the treasurer. There are five directors at large, with Barb Kupferschmidt-Linder, Anne Terwiell, Beatrice Seaman, Victor Taratu and Janna Brown elected.
Maria Cannon has a long history with the society, serving as a director and the president twice.
