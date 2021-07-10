Sun Peaks EOC asks non-residents not to travel to Sun Peaks right now

0 shares











Photo by Kyle James.

Officials with the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) are asking anyone who is not a full-time resident of Sun Peaks to refrain from coming to Sun Peaks at this time.

In a release posted on Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s website, the EOC stated that the request is being made to facilitate the evacuation of Whitecroft and its surrounding area, which is currently subject to an evacuation order.

“The section of Sun Peaks Rd. from Whitecroft to Sun Peaks is currently open for travel to full time residents only,” stated the release. “We are supporting the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) in limiting traffic to residents only so existing evacuation orders can be carried out.”

The EOC was activated earlier today in response to the potential threat of nearby wildfire, BC Wildfire Service #K21644, now known as the Embelton Mountain wildfire.

There are currently no alerts or orders in place for the Sun Peaks municipality at this time.

All current TNRD Evacuation Orders and Alerts are listed on the Evacuation Status Dashboard.

As the summer is expected to remain hot and dry, residents are asked to prepare emergency preparedness items in case of an evacuation, such as a Grab-and-Go bag. The government of B.C. lists items to organize here. In addition, residents may want to have a plan in place with friends or family in other nearby locations in case of evacuation.

Emergency support services are being provided if one’s primary residence is one of the properties under evacuation order.

As there is no commercial lodging available in Kamloops if one of the properties under evacuation order is your primary residence, you can stay with friends or family please report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Pkwy in Kamloops.

(If you choose, you can assist the registration process by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) Tool https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.)

If you cannot stay with friends or family please report to the Emergency Services Reception Centre located at Prestige Harbourfront Resort located at 251 Harbourfront Drive NW, Salmon Arm, BC.

For further information visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.