Sun Peaks Secondary Academy students set to graduate next week

0 shares











This graduating class knows how to have a good time. Photo by Kyle James.

Sun Peaks Secondary Academy (SPSA) Grade 12 students are poised to graduate in the midst of a challenging year.

And to celebrate this important achievement, the SPSA is organizing a special celebration and (COVID-safe) ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, June 22.

Students and their parents will take part in a graduation ceremony at the top of the Sunburst Express, and enjoy an awards ceremony and barbeque dinner catered by Cahilty Creek Kitchen & Taproom.

As part of the celebration, students will also walk the Village Stroll, en route to the ice rink venue.

As a way to show support, the SPSA is inviting the public to gather along the stroll and show their support for this small, but mighty graduating class.

Students will be walking the stroll between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The public is asked to follow COVID safety protocols.

This year, SPSA will graduate four students in total.

SPIN checked in with them to reflect on their time at the school and future plans.

We were unable to connect with one graduate, Sophia (Aster) Eastcott, but wish her the best!

Niko Linder

Graduate Niko Linder recently committed to attending the University of Victoria’s mechanical engineering program. And while engineering programs may be notorious for their heavy workloads, Linder is well prepared.

For this past term, he’s been completing his high-school studies at night, through the SPSA and Kamloops Open Online Learning. During the day, he’s been completing his first-year apprenticeship for millwright and machinist at NorKam Senior Secondary School.

“I wanted a more practical side to my engineering studies, because I like hands-on work as well, so I decided to broaden my horizons by doing this program as well,” explained Linder.

Photo by Kyle James.

Toren Harris

Toren Harris was bitten with the mechanics, fix-it bug early on and has decided to pursue a career in the field. For years, he’s been repairing his families fleat of dirt bikes and ATV’s. With a little bit of help from his dad—and Youtube videos—he’s gotten very, very good.

Harris plans to take a year off and then enter BCIT’s motorcycle and power equipment mechanic program. Even though this past year has been strange—SPSA students have been in class half-time in order to abide by COVID-19 protocol—it’s been a great experience overall, he said.

Tyler Dickinson

Graduate Tyler Dickinson wants to take flight. Dickinson plans on taking a gap year in which he will get his private pilot’s license and acquire some flying hours. Once that’s complete, he plans on entering a flight school and getting his commercial flying license. Dickinson said he most enjoyed math and sciences at school and has forged many great memories.

One of them was this year’s retro days. In April, the SPSA graduating class got dressed up in 80s gear and hit the slopes.

“It was tons of fun!” said Dickinson.