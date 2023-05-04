As the snow slowly melts in Sun Peaks, you might wonder how to fill your time before summer.
To help you beat your boredom, we’ve compiled a list of six Sun Peaks shoulder season activities, from events at local businesses to outdoor adventures.
Throw axes at Cleavage Axe Co.
Cleavage started its business in the summer of 2022 and is open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. every day except Mondays and Thursdays.
Dustin Folk, general manager of Cleavage Axe Co., told SPIN there’s more to axe throwing than just hucking sharp objects at a target.
“We set people up in tournament style [games] and show them how to do the scoring. We have all sorts of fun games like around the world, connect four [and] blackjack,” Folk explained.
There are instructors on hand who teach throwing styles and can keep score for customers.
The business is open to all ages and abilities and even has games for young kids. Ages ten and up get real steel axes, while kids nine and under get plastic axes and specialized kids’ games. Plus, kids accompanying a group get in free.
Find your zen at Sun Peaks Yoga
Sun Peaks Yoga has private classes and group sessions over the shoulder season.
Studio owner Kayla Alfred says her private classes offer a more personalized yoga experience, whether for guided meditation, yoga nidra, sound healing or specific asanas. While the studio is not offering its regular schedule, groups can still book sessions.
A group booking is $300 for up to ten people, which works out to $30 per person.
“Yoga unifies your mind, your body and your emotional well-being. It’s not about punishing [yourself] … it’s about bringing you closer to your own body,” Alfred told SPIN.
The studio will also have a Mother’s Day Bendy Brunch on May 14 on the terrace above Mantles Restaurant and Lounge.
Towards the end of May, the studio will have three different five-week series that can be booked on the studio’s website.
A bike body prep series starts May 23 and prepares people for the upcoming mountain bike season, focusing on muscles specific to the sport as well as meditation and breathwork.
The pilates series begins May 24 and focuses on whole-body strength training, core, spine movement and joint mobility. The class is intended to bridge the gap between summer and winter physical activities.
A lower back pain care series also starts May 24 and helps build strength and relieve discomfort in the lower back. The series is open to all abilities and experience levels.
Sharpen your golf swing
As the character Chubbs from the film Happy Gilmore says, “It’s all in the hips.” Work on your swing with virtual golf at Sun Peaks Indoor Golf.
Rob Keep, general manager for the business, says the simulator offers around 150,000 courses. You can play nine holes or 18 and work on your driving game with the simulated driving range.
“It doesn’t matter if it rains. It doesn’t matter if it’s night. You can still come and golf,” Keep said.
Using a simulator gives golfers granular detail about their golf game — like clubhead speed, spin, distance, loft and more — that isn’t available on a golf course.
Bookings are available through the business’s website.
Slo-pitch season
Sun Peaks shoulder season is the perfect time to come out and watch a game of slo-pitch at Dick Hart Memorial Park.
The Heffley – Rayleigh Slo Pitch Association has eight teams compete each week from Monday to Thursday at 6 p.m. Games will start at 6:30 p.m. as the days get longer throughout the season.
Brad Wolters is an assistant coach for Sun Peaks’ team.
“It’s the only ballpark I’ve been to where you don’t see businesses. You don’t see industry. It’s just surrounded by hilltops and beautiful scenery,” Wolters told SPIN.
The league wants people to come and cheer the teams on and if you want to get involved, you can reach out to Wolters over Facebook.
Dance away shoulder season
Sun Peaks Academy of Dance offers various dance classes throughout the year.
Karen Mallinson opened the studio in 2018 and comes to instruction with over a decade of experience teaching.
Sun Peaks shoulder season sees the introduction of a barre class for adults and a preschool dance session for little ones.
Classes generally follow the school calendar, ending in June. Offerings at the studio include kids and adult dance courses and involve ballet, jazz and musical theatre genres.
Register on the business’s website.
Outdoor adventures
If seeking outdoor adventure is more your style, there are plenty of activities, from hiking to fishing, at play during the Sun Peaks shoulder season.
Embleton Mountain’s trails offer challenging routes and stunning views of Heffley Lake at the top. Various paths along the 9.5 kilometre trail system are steep, and the elevation at the summit is 1,449 metres.
When you’re done getting sweaty from climbing a mountain, head to Heffley Lake.
Despite the lingering winter chill, you can go swimming (if you dare) during the spring. Canoeing and paddle boarding opportunities are also available.
Facilities at the lake include a boat launch, tables and bathrooms. Camping spots from May 12 onwards cost $15 and are first come, first serve. Fishing opportunities are also plentiful here, with rainbow trout being a popular catch.
You can also spend some time bird-watching while taking in the beauty of this local lake.
With these Sun Peaks shoulder season activities on your to-do list, you’re sure to have a fun-filled spring.
