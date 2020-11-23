Valemount association asks recreationalists to blow off steam safely











The Valemount and Area Riders Association echoes Hendry’s advice about outdoor recreation

Photo Linnea Friberg

Curtis Pawliuk, general manager of the Valemount and Area Riders Association (VARDA), said he recognizes the importance of playing outside during the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity of doing so safely and respectfully.

“Snowmobiling and all other outdoor activities are a safe way to blow off the mental stress we are all facing,” said Pawliuk in a statement on the VARDA website.

While a recommendation against non-essential travel is in place in the province, VARDA is asking all travellers and recreationalists to wear a mask, as required by the most recent provincial health order, travel alone or only with people in your bubble, respect protocols set in place by local business, wash hands often and stay physically distanced from one another.

“Anyone deciding to travel for recreation needs to portray a good public image to the communities they travel to,” Pawliuk said.

To find out more about VARDA's COVID-19 plan, to become a member or for information on VARDA's sled area and trail information