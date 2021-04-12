COVID-19 testing to continue today as Sun Peaks cases rise

0 shares











The local testing site will remain operational today, despite the announcement that Interior Health would halt testing in Sun Peaks last week

There are currently 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sun Peaks.

Interior Health will conduct COVID-19 testing today for Sun Peaks residents after a wave of new cases hit the village last week.

The total number of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in Sun Peaks rose to 23 on Sunday, April 11.

The first announcement of positive cases came on Friday, April 9, when Dr. Shane Barclay from the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre announced six confirmed cases.

Although that number has nearly tripled, the Interior Health Authority said they are not calling the situation an outbreak.

“At this time an outbreak has not been declared, but we are monitoring the situation closely,” said a spokesperson from Interior Health Authority (IHA). “We are currently conducting a thorough case and contact investigation to determine where and when exposures occurred.”

The IHA spokesperson said testing for COVID-19 will take place in Sun Peaks again today, although they did not specify the hours or if all of the slots have been booked.

It was announced on Friday that there would be no more testing done at the Sun Peaks clinic by the end of the day. It is not yet clear if IHA plans to continue testing beyond today.

Testing will be available in Kamloops for anyone who is showing symptoms. Residents getting tested in Kamloops should include S. Barclay on their requisition form so that the Sun Peaks clinic will receive a copy of the results.

According to statements over the weekend from the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre and Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, many businesses in the village have been affected.

The Sun Peaks Resort’s Sundance Kids Centre daycare is currently closed due to a positive COVID-19 case detected on April 8. Children who attended the facility on April 5 or 6 must isolate, and other family members should watch for symptoms.