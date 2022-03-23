Exploring the world of voice, music and design with Sun Peaks Creatives

0 shares











Maria Cannon has lived in Sun Peaks for almost 19 years. Photo provided.

In Sun Peaks, there are endless fun activities to partake in — even singing, voice over, public speaking, cello and interior design.

Local resident Maria Cannon has always loved music, and becoming a vocal teacher was an interest of hers for a long time. So when the time was right a few years ago, she began Sun Peaks Creatives.

“I started that business to pursue what is my real passion, which is music and singing,” Cannon said. “Everything creative, but specifically voice because I’ve been singing since I was a young child.”

Cannon said growing up she was fortunate to attend schools with prominent art programs. As an adult, she trained in vocal technique and singing at Berklee College of Music. She said she isn’t a performer, but instead focuses on passing her knowledge on to others.

Being able to teach is rewarding for Cannon because she enjoys sharing her love for music and seeing how happy singing makes her clients feel. She added singing is an activity that attracts a wide variety of people.

“I have young children singing, older children, teenagers [and] adults of all ages,” Cannon said. “Music is one of those things where there’s not any sort of age limit.”

With experience in radio, Cannon teaches voice over and public speaking as well, especially to those who need help building confidence.

New this year, she is beginning to offer cello and interior design classes. Cannon said she is not a professional in these fields, but has been playing cello since she was a teenager and has a diploma in interior design.

“Now as the community is growing, [I am] giving people more options of fun things they can do here in Sun Peaks,” Cannon said. “And just sharing my experience, background and knowledge that I have with music and various aspects.”

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a bit of a curveball for Sun Peaks Creatives, forcing Cannon to switch her lessons to a virtual format. Now, she offers in-person or virtual lessons depending on what the client is most comfortable with.

Cannon has lived in Sun Peaks for almost 19 years. She and her husband Colin run their long-standing business Discover Sun Peaks Adventures together, which features snowshoe guided tours and rentals in the winter, as well as canoe and kayak rentals in the summer.

Cannon has also been very involved with the Sun Peaks schools over the years. She was among the first residents who formed the Sun Peaks Education Society in 2010 and was on the board for many years, as well as part of the School District 73 steering committee until recently.

“Overall, it’s exciting to see how the community has changed and grown,” Cannon said. “I’m glad to have been involved. I’m also very happy with pursuing the music aspect, the voice and singing too because I know that is such a positive thing.”

For more information on Sun Peaks Creatives or to book a lesson, visit sunpeakscreatives.com.