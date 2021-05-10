More than 700 people receive their first vaccination at rural clinic

0 shares











Resident Art Childs is vaccinated by Heather Savage on May 7, 2021. – Photo SPIN

Last week Interior Health Authority (IHA) ran the rural COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sun Peaks from May 4 to 7, 2021, with 706 residents receiving their first jab.

“The goal of the vaccination clinics is to ensure as many people as possible get vaccinated,” said a spokesperson for IHA in an emailed statement. “The whole community clinic at Sun Peaks was a great success with more than 700 people vaccinated.”

The spokesperson also noted five people received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine to ensure no doses were wasted locally.



“There is a waste mitigation plan that is followed to ensure no dose is wasted. First responders were part of the waste mitigation plan and many received their vaccine across IH through this process,” they said.



On Friday, May 7, IHA announced 335,000 people across the health region had received their first dose of the vaccine. According to a statement from the Provincial Health Office, 2,042,442 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Friday, May 7. The announcement noted 99,461of those were second doses.



Residents of B.C. are encouraged to register online to get a text, call or email when they are able to book their second vaccination appointment. You can do so by clicking here.