Sun Peaks hotel confirms staff with COVID-19

File photo.

The Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre has issued a statement on their website advising that four staff members have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dec. 27 statement said all cases are related to social interactions outside of the workplace and no guests have been impacted. They added all cases and close contacts are currently self isolating.

It comes after a letter published Dec. 26 by the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre’s medical director Dr. Shane Barclay.

In his letter Barclay informed residents that there are currently positive cases of the virus in the resort and residents and guests should continue to be vigilant.

“If you must go out, be very careful, and yes keep socially distanced from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often,” he wrote.

Testing was made available in Sun Peaks for the first time in early December, with appointments available three days a week.

In his letter Barclay said the local cases were able to be notified the morning after their tests and contract tracing was complete by noon the same day.

On Dec. 18 Barclay told SPIN reporter Joel Barde the community should learn from a recent outbreak in the staff at Big White.

“It’s not a question of if, but when we’re going to start seeing positive cases,” Barclay said.

The hotel, operated by Sun Peaks Resort LLP, maintains that outdoor recreation in Sun Peaks remains safe.

“Outdoor recreation at Sun Peaks continues to be considered safe for anyone following public health direction such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when unwell,” reads their website. “We will continue to update the community if and as required as part of our commitment to transparency and communication during these challenging times.”